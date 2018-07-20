Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$119.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$110.96. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,276. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$88.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$580.60 million. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%.

In other Premium Brands news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 3,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.01, for a total value of C$351,030.00. Also, Director John Stephen Beliveau sold 5,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.52, for a total value of C$597,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,720.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.