Portland General Electric (POR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a $45.10 rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 36,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 322,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.