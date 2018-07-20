Populous Market Capitalization Tops $227.98 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00083868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Mercatox, OKEx and Binance. Populous has a market capitalization of $227.98 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003746 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00457079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00165131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.co

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

