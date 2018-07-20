Pool Co. (POOL) Position Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of Pool opened at $161.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $162.22. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $517,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 6,012 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total transaction of $824,124.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,512 shares of company stock worth $4,776,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

