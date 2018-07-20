POA Network (POA) One Day Volume Tops $662,938.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA Network has a total market cap of $37.46 million and $662,938.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 256,196,771 coins and its circulating supply is 218,327,651 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

