Playags (AGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playags (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Playags from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Playags to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playags presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. Playags has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Playags will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playags in the 1st quarter worth about $6,448,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Playags in the 1st quarter worth about $7,052,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Playags in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Playags in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Playags in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

