Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PAH. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

PAH traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 480,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Platform Specialty Products has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.19.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $4,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 982,601 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,324,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 311,070 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

