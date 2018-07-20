PJT Partners (PJT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price target on PJT Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

PJT Partners opened at $54.89 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.31.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

