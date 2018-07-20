Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Rowan Companies PLC’s Q2 2018 Earnings (RDC)

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Rowan Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Rowan Companies’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

RDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rowan Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

Shares of Rowan Companies opened at $14.78 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Rowan Companies has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

