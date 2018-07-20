Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $364.23 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.38, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $187,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,944,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,982 shares of company stock valued at $104,133,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.