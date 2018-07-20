Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 4,641 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $100,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.36 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.