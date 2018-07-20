Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
PNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.
Shares of PNK opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.41. Pinnacle Entertainment has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $35.18.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile
Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
