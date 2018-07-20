Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PNK opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.41. Pinnacle Entertainment has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $35.18.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.64 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.