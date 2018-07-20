Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 848 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,801.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Waldron LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,524.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 625,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,816. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

