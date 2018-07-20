Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 11,332 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 5.37% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $220,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 823.2% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF traded up $0.90, reaching $188.25, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,021. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $188.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3824 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

