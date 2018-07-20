Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.
Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $18.31 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 632,491 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
