Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $18.31 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 632,491 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

