Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.69 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

