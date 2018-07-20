Photon (PHO) Market Cap Hits $669,129.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market capitalization of $669,129.00 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Photon has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,339.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.28 or 0.06108860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.52 or 0.10523500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.01126930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.01762410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.02488350 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00382084 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 23,862,932,120 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

