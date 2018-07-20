Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 106.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,471,000 after buying an additional 673,671 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,141.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 491,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 452,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 107.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after buying an additional 364,782 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,264.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 368,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 357,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,836,000 after buying an additional 263,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.02.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

