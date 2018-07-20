Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Major Shareholder Bfi Co., Llc Sells 4,000 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $188,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bfi Co., Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,470 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $456,454.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $476,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,381,800.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $117,234.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,930 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $447,346.50.

Phibro Animal Health traded up $0.20, reaching $47.30, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 37.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

