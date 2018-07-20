PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF opened at $128.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

