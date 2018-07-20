Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Petmed Express traded down $0.76, hitting $40.61, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 10,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,658. The firm has a market cap of $839.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Petmed Express Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

