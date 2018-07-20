Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Perry Ellis International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Perry Ellis International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perry Ellis International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perry Ellis International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perry Ellis International traded down $0.01, reaching $28.29, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.38. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.47 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Perry Ellis International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

