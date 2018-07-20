Performance Food Group (PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$38.15” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of Performance Food Group opened at $38.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $2,046,491.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 113,568 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $3,897,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,655 shares of company stock worth $7,527,648. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

