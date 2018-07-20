Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
PAG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on PAG. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
