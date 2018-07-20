Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

PAG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PAG. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

