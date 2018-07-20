Penn National Gaming (PENN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $36.50 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of Penn National Gaming traded down $0.08, reaching $35.33, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,604. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $3,117,876.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,161.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $217,627.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,860,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,024 shares of company stock valued at $16,883,515. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,210,000 after purchasing an additional 723,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,184 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,277,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 137,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

