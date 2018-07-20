Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys Shares of 17,000 Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 750,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 194,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 12.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 700,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit traded up $0.01, hitting $17.70, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 85,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

