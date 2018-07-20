Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.49.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $319.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $286.17 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

