Pendal Group Ltd Sells 72,509 Shares of Azul SA (AZUL)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,509 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.18% of Azul worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,979 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Azul by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,224,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Azul by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Azul by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Azul SA has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Azul had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

