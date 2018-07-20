Pendal Group Ltd Has $6.64 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,724 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,703,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,775,000 after buying an additional 161,462 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $20.54 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

