Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $550,530.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00019718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coingi, BX Thailand, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and $550,530.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,296.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $764.37 or 0.10488400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039631 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00713776 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.02022920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00111308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,858,792 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coingi, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Livecoin, WEX, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

