Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Accesso Technology Group (ACSO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACSO. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.74) to GBX 3,000 ($39.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($33.88) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,519.40 ($33.35).

Shares of Accesso Technology Group opened at GBX 2,647 ($35.04) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,550 ($20.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,385 ($31.57).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

