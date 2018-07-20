PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of PDC Energy opened at $60.77 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

In related news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $507,398.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,757.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $79,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,526 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,592.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock worth $1,221,843 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.