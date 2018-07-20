Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Raised by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 3.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co grew its position in Paypal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

Paypal traded down $0.08, hitting $87.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 268,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,394. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 20,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,510,862.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,885,151. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

