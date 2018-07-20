Paul M. Silva Sells 860 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $154,671.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,917.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $180.12 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $183.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $247,701,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11,575.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 956,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 947,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,888,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,352,000 after buying an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,465,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 364,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,996,000 after buying an additional 212,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

