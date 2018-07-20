Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,525 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,095 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica opened at $24.83 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.30.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

