Patrick W. Gross Sells 406 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 197.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,488,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,315,000 after acquiring an additional 934,344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 133.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,064,000 after acquiring an additional 842,995 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $32,727,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 278.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 526,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 387,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

