PacWest Bancorp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at FIG Partners lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. FIG Partners also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PACW. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Yung bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $104,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,785. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,567,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,145,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,586,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 143,815 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 691,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

