Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren T. Finley sold 6,505 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $62,382.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,401.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,505 shares of company stock worth $159,543. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.