Pacific Ethanol’s (PEIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEIX. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol traded down $0.10, reaching $2.85, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,872. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.18 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 754,734 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the first quarter worth $2,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,557,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 386,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 209,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.