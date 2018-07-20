Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,083 ($14.33).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.56) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,100 ($14.56) to GBX 1,180 ($15.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 999 ($13.22) on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 680 ($9.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,174 ($15.54).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 54.20 ($0.72) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

