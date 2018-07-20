Oxford Instruments (OXIG) PT Raised to GBX 1,200 at Peel Hunt

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,070 ($14.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

OXIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.52) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,066.88 ($14.12).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 971 ($12.85) on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($9.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,174 ($15.54).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 54.20 ($0.72) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

