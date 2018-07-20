Oxford Industries (OXM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oxford Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.6434023519031 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $91.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.53. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.29. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

