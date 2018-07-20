OST Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. OST has a total market cap of $22.93 million and $690,861.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,695,066 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

