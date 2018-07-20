Osisko Mining (OSK) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “c$2.14” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.10 and set a “c$2.14” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of Osisko Mining opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00. Also, insider Jose Vizquerra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,835.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

