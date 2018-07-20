Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,916.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $170.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $171.50. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

