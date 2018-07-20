Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

Orrstown Financial Services opened at $26.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,945.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $32,768.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $185,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

