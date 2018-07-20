Origin Sport Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $378,622.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,432,648 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

