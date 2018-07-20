O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $320.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We continue to see a favorable set up for ORLY and the industry, with long-term fundamentals intact, manageable expectations, and the near-term potential catalyst of harsher winter weather. We are raising our Q2 comp estimate +50bps to +3.5% based on favorable weather trends, improving CPI, and accelerating U.S. retail sales. Our revised estimate is now +30bps above consensus, and more aligned with our view of +3.5-4% buyside expectations. Looking further out, we see industry benefits from a growing addressable market (see our Car Park analysis), underappreciated inflation benefits, and potential tailwinds should tariffs ultimately drive new vehicle inflation (thus incentivizing consumers to keep/repair older vehicles).”,” Wells Fargo & Co’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.07.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,305. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $183.60 and a 1 year high of $300.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $58,329,020. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

