Orange (ORAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $16.38 on Monday. Orange has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.4742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from Orange’s previous special dividend of $0.45. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Orange by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orange by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

