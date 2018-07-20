Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS) Major Shareholder Fund Lp Longview Sells 1,204,921 Shares

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) major shareholder Fund Lp Longview sold 1,204,921 shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $1,096,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp opened at $1.12 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters.

